News you need to know to start your Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Monday! We hope you had a nice, rest-filled weekend. Here are some of the stories you need to know before you head out the door.

Lime patrol service coming to downtown

Lime is launching 'Lime Patrol' in downtown Spokane Monday morning. Employees will patrol and monitor use of their electric vehicles downtown. The company hopes to assist users in parking, riding and proper scooter etiquette.

Spokane native touches back down on Earth

Spokane-born astronaut Anne McClain will touch back down on Earth today. She is finishing up her mission to the International Space Station. She's spent a total of 204 days up in space.

Plane in Hawaii crash was previously in an accident

The skydiving plane that crashed Friday in Hawaii, killing all 11 on board, was in another accident in California three years ago, according to the NTSB.

Midwest slammed with severe weather

Another person has died as severe weather hits the Midwest. A 64-year-old woman drowned after she drove into a flooded creek in Oklahoma.

