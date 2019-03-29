News you missed while you were sleeping, March 29

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - TGIF! Here are some news stories you may have missed while you were sleeping:

A Spokane chef will be making an appearance on Food Network's Guy's Grocery Games. Learn who will take the national spotlight HERE.

The immense outpouring of love and support for Kittitas County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Ryan Thompson was illustrated Thursday in Ellensburg. Thousands of members of law enforcement traveled from across the country to attend his memorial.

Gonzaga is moving up to Elite Eight! The Bulldogs held a lead from 15 minutes into the first half and never let it up, but that doesn't mean FSU didn't get close. Read the game highlights HERE.

Two people died at the Grand Canyon after two separate incidents this week, including a tourist who was taking pictures.

Some California lawmakers are proposing several new laws in the wake of the college admissions scandal.

