News you missed while you were sleeping

Welcome to your Thursday! You're probably waking up to some early morning rain which is expected to turn to clouds this afternoon. If April showers bring May flowers, what do March showers bring?

It's game day! The #1 seed Zags take on #4 seed Florida State at 4:09 today in a Sweet Sixteen rematch battle. The Bulldogs are looking for venegeance this year after the Florida State Seminoles kicked them out of the tournament last year. If you're off work early enough and looking for a place to watch the game, you can head to the Bing Crosby Theater for a free watch party.

Somone in Wisconsin could be waking up a new multimillionaire today. That's where last night's single winning Powerball ticket was sold-- for a jackpot of $768.4 million. That's the the third largest jackpot in US lottery history. If the winner takes the lump sum, they'll pocket $477 million today. Hopefully they have some big pockets.

Last night's shooting in north Seattle is being described as a, "random, senseless act." Seattle Police said it was around 4:00 when a man walked outside of his Lake City home with a gun. He tried to carjack a woman driving by, but shot her instead. She was critically injured. The gunman then fired at a Metro bus, hitting and injuring the driver. He then carjacked a Prius, shooting and killing the 50-year-old driver before taking off in the car. That led to a police chase, which ended in the gunman crashing into another car, killing the 70-year-old man who was driving it. The gunman was eventually arrested.

