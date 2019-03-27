News you missed while you were sleeping

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Wednesday! KXLY Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker says we're in for sunshine and showers today. Here are some headlines to get your day started:

It's the Day of Giving at Jersey Mike's! Buy a sandwich, support a good cause. What a deal!

The man accused of murdering two Wisconsin parents in October before kidnapping their 13-year-old daughter, Jayme Closs, and holding her captive for months is expected to enter a plea in court today. Twenty-one year old Jake Patterson has previously admitted remorse about what happened and said in a letter to local journalists that he plans to plead guilty to murder and kidnapping charges. It's unclear if that is still his plan.

The Vice President wants to go to the moon. Well, not Pence himself, but he wants the U.S. to get back there. He's now announced the administration's plans for Americans to return to the moon within the next five years as the 50th anniversary of the first manned mission to the moon approaches.

The focus in the nation's capitol is shifting to health care as both parties gear up for a new battle over the Affordable Care Act. This week, the Trump administration sided with a federal judge's ruling that the Obama-era health care law should be struck down. If the courts uphold the decision, millions of Americans would be affected, including many who may not have bought insurance through the Obamacare exchanges.

Boeing's trying to win back the trust of aviation officials. More than 200 airline pilots, technical leaders and regulators are invited to the company's Everett plant today where Boeing leaders will introduce a software update that is said to resolve issues with the 737 Max planes. The jets have been grounded across the world since two of them went down, killing everyone onboard, within the past six months. At the same time as the event, there will be a Senate hearing in Washington, DC, where lawmakers are expected to press regulators for changes to the aircraft certification process.

