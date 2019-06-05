News to know to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Wednesday. Today will be another warm and sunny day but changes are coming for your weekend! The bottom line: you'll want to have a back-up plan if you have any outdoor events scheduled, especially for Saturday.

Smoky skies loom over eastern Washington

If you weren't sure what time of year it was, you may wake up and think it's the middle of August. Smoke from the 243 Fire in central Washington has moved east, bringing hazy skies typical of late-summer to the inland northwest. Spokane's air quality is in the 'unhealthy for some groups' range this morning, which is slightly improved from last night. Still, you should limit time outdoors today if you have any sensitive health issues and keep your windows closed. You can always check the latest air quality levels here.

The latest: 400 people working to fight the 243 Fire

Crews and resources from around Washington state are working day and night to fight the 5,000-acre 243 Fire near Vantage. The good news: the fire's acrerage has not grown substantially since yesterday morning, no homes have been lost, and no injuries have been reported. The bad news: fire crews are battling steep terrain and changing winds and say homes, crops, and infrastructure are all still at risk. The Red Cross is operating a shelter for people who have been evacuated at the Royal City Intermediate School. Find the latest information about the fire here.

Commemorating D-Day

President Donald Trump will be in Portsmouth, a city in southern England today, for a commemoration of the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the turning point for Allied Forces in recapturing Western Europe from Nazi Germany in World War II. Pres. Trump will join other leaders including Queen Elizabeth II, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at a special tribute.

