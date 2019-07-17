News to know to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Wednesday! Sorry, summer lovers. The weather today might feel more like late spring. Temperatures will be in the mid 70s, which is about 10 degrees below average. There's another chance of showers this morning and it will be a breezy day, with gusts to 30 mph.

Here's what you should know to start your day:

"The last time the public will see El Chapo."

Mexican drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is set to be sentenced today in New York. The 62-year-old was convicted earlier this year on 10 counts, including engaging in a criminal enterprise and drug trafficking. His attorney, Mariel Colon, is optimistic about his chances on appeal but said if that is not successful, "this will be the last time the public will see El Chapo." Following two previous escapes, El Chapo has been held in isolation and is expected to serve his sentence in the nation's most secure federal prison in Florence, Colorado.

Freeman shooter hearing gets going again

The hearing to decide whether Caleb Sharpe will be tried as a juvenile or an adult for charges related to the shooting at Freeman High School in 2017 will continue today. The judge moved for a recess Monday night when new information came in. We'll be in court today and keep you updated.

Parking tempers flare

"I don't think citizens should have to pay to visit public property," said one angry citizen at last night's Coeur d'Alene city council meeting. Community members are outraged at a recent change to public parking fees at McEuen Park. And at least one city council member is on their side. Hear what happened at the meeting here.