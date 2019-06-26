News to know to start your Wednesday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy last Wednesday of June! Today we'll see sun, clouds, and temperatures in the upper 70s. But, there is also the potential for 'strong thunderstorms' late in the day, according to Chief Meteorologist Kris Crocker. She explains, here.

Here's what you should know today:

It's debate time.

The first Democratic debates are here. Twenty of the 2020 presidential contenders will take the stage in Miami in one of two debates, happening tonight and tomorrow. The first ten candidates-- including Washington Governor Jay Inslee-- will debate tonight.

It's hoop time! Almost.

Today is the day more than 6,000 teams will find out their Hoopfest 2019 bracket. Tomorrow, the Hoopfest store and Team Check-In open up on the Bennett block in downtown Spokane. The first games tip-off bright and early Saturday!

Mueller will testify

You're about to hear about this, a lot. Robert Mueller has agreed to testify before Congress on July 17 in what will be one of the most highly-anticipated hearings years. But he's doing so reluctantly. Democrats in the House had to force his appearance with a subpoena, Mueller said previously he did not wish to testify publicly about his 22-month investigation into the president. He said if he did have to appear in front of lawmakers, his testimony would not go beyond what's already been written in his 448-page report.

Trump Admin. shake-ups

The revolving door at the White House continues. The acting commissioner of Customs and Border Protection has announced he will step down. With John Sanders on his way out, the current acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Mark Morgan, will takeover. And we now know who will be giving White House press conferences. With Sarah Sanders' last day set for Friday, the First Lady has announced her communications director, Stephanie Grisham, will take over as White House press secretary.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.