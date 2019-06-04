News to know to start your Tuesday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning! Weather-wise, today should be a much calmer day than yesterday, with 77 degrees and nothing but sunshine. Here's the news you should know before you take on your Tuesday:

"Load family and pets into your vehicle, and GO NOW."

That was the message from the Grant County Sheriff's Office to about 25 homeowners late last night because of a brush fire just east of Vantage, in central Washington. Overnight, the fire jumped from 300 acres to 3,000 acres. The State Fire Marshall approved mobilization of statewide resources to help fight the fire around 1:30 this morning. The entire Mattawa area is currently out of power. For the latest developments follow our story here.

Baby Trump Blimp takes to London skies once again

The flying baby blimp meant to mock President Donald Trump has taken flight in London once again. Several thousand people turned out to protest his official state visit. For those who can't picture it, the "Trump Baby" blimp is a giant balloon which depicts the president in diapers holding an iPhone. The blimp stirred up controversy when it was allowed to fly during President Trump's last visit to the U.K., last summer.

American Idol comes to Spokane

Katy, Luke, Lionel and Ryan will come to Spokane in September! The Idol Tour Bus announced its upcoming season schedule last night and the Lilac City is on it. Think you have what it takes to be the next American Idol? Details are here.

