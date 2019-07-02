News to know to start your Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Tuesday! Today's weather will be cooler with the chance for showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and early evening. But the good news is: it's still looking like a warm and dry Fourth of July weekend!

Here's what you should know to get your Tuesday started:

Crews quickly contain fire near Vantage Bridge

A fire in Grant County last night jumped from five acres to 200 acres, but fire crews got a handle on it shortly after that. It was reported just southeast of the Vantage Bridge around 7:00 p.m. By 9:15, the sheriff's office said it was under control and there was no longer any risk to the surrounding area. Great work, fire crews!

'Disturbing' posts in a secret Facebook group

Pro Publica has published offensive and insensitive posts allegedly made by thousands of current and former Customs and Border Protection agents in a private Facebook group. CBP is now investigating the posts, which the department called "disturbing." They include graphic images aimed at members of Congress and criticism over that photo of a drowned man and his young daughter in the Rio Grande. One commenter suggested the photo was edited. Another post encouraged agents to throw burritos at latina members of Congress when they visited a detention facility yesterday. Border Patrol now says "any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable."

Thinking about getting some fireworks for the 4th of July?

Here's everything you need to know about where you can and cannot set them off.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.