News to know to start your Tuesday

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Tuesday morning! If the kids have any summer fun planned today, make sure they have sunscreen. Today could be one of the warmest days so far this year, with high temperatures in the mid-90s expected. But, we're also likely to see some rain and thunderstorms across the region.

Breaking overnight: May out, Johnson in

Britain's new Prime Minister has just been announced. Former London Mayor Boris Johnson will now replace Theresa May as Conservative party leader and head the country's government. Johnson has been a leading Brexiteer and is the former foreign secretary. May will officially step down tomorrow.

Happening today: A decision for admitted Freeman shooter

The teenager who admitted to opening fire inside Freeman High School in 2017 will find out today if he'll be tried as an adult or a juvenile. Caleb Sharpe was 15 at the time of the shooting. If he's tried as a juvenile, he'll face a vastly lighter sentence than if he were tried as an adult. Over the last week school administrators, witnesses, and psychological experts all testified about the shooting and Sharpe's mental state. Now, Judge Michael Price will announce his decision at 1:30 this afternoon.

They reached a deal on the budget, so what?

The President and congressional leaders have signed off on a two-year budget plan. That means the U.S. government will avoid running out of money in early September, as had been warned by Treasury Department projections. And, we're probably not heading for another government shutdown ahead of the 2020 election.

Attention, parents:

Have you seen this yet? You don't have to clip and keep track of Box Tops anymore! The education fundraiser is going mobile. If you have the new app, you can now scan your receipt to automatically add cash from participating products to your school's earnings online. While traditional Box Tops clips are being phased out of production, you may still see them on some products. If you do, you can still clip them and send them to school, for now. Eventually the program will become digital-only.