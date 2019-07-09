News to know to start your Tuesday

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Tuesday! A week of nice summer weather continues today, with a few clouds and high temperatures just above 80 degrees.

Here's what you should know before you start your day:

Obamacare faces another court challenge

Today a federal appeals court will consider the fate of the Affordable Care Act. A group of 18 Republican-led states, backed by the Trump administration, is asking the court to invalidate Obamacare over its requirement that all Americans obtain health insurance. California leads a group of 20 states, supported by the Democrat-led House of Representatives, in defending the law. Today's hearing sets the stage for a major decision later this summer that could impact coverage for millions of Americans and fuel the health care debate in the 2020 campaign.

And then there were 23

California Rep. Eric Swalwell has dropped out of the 2020 race for president, leaving a mere 23 Democrats left in the race for the White House.

Hong Kong's extradition bill is dead

The bill that had millions of people outraged and protesting in the streets of Hong Kong is now "dead." That's according to Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam, but her actions fell short of protestors demands to fully withdraw the bill, which would have allowed Hong Kong citizens to be extradited to mainland China. Lam tried to reassure the public that lawmakers wouldn't seek to bring it back for a vote.

Running out of summer activities?

It's already July! Summer is going by quick, and if you're running out of things to keep your kids busy we're here to help. Have a picnic in Manito Park, spend the afternoon at a city splash pad during this week's warm weather, or escape the heat with a $2.50 move at the Garland Theater (Tuesdays only!). It's all here, in our list of 101 Things To Do in the Inland Northwest this summer.

