News to know to start your Monday morning

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to another week! It was a gorgeous summer weekend but now we'll start a cool down. Today through Friday we'll see highs expected in the upper 70s. We could see the 80s again for the weekend.

Here's what you should know before you start your Monday:

It's Prime Day(s)

It's Amazon's biggest day of deals-- which will actually last 48 hours. The world's largest online retailer is offering more than one million discounts, starting today, as a way to drum-up spending during a typically slow summer sales period. This year, the best Prime Day discounts will be on Amazon's own gadgets and in-house brands, including 50% off an Amazon Echo and reduced-price Fire tablets. Happy shopping!

Wildfire burns near Mattawa, evacuations in place

A fire which started Sunday in central Washington's Saddle Mountains has now grown to more than 5,000 acres. Level 3 evacuation notices were issued last night for about 15 homes near Mattawa. Those mandatory evacuation orders have now been downgraded to level 2, which means people there need to be ready to leave at a moment's notice. For anyone who needs a place to go, an emergency shelter has been set up at Wahluke High School.

Eastern football players shot

We're hoping to learn more from police today about what led to two Eastern Washington University football players being shot in downtown Spokane over the weekend. Police haven't said who shot them or why. Both players, who are defensive starters for the Eags, are expected to fully recover. The university said this weekend school leadership was "monitoring the situation."

