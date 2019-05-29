News to know for your Wednesday morning

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Happy Wednesday!

Washington sues the president... again

Washington's Attorney General Bob Ferguson has sued the Trump administration for the 36th time. This time, it's over a rule set to take effect in July which would allow health care professionals to refuse to provide abortions and other services that conflict with their moral or religious beliefs. Washington joins California, New York, and at least 20 other states in challenging the rule. Ferguson's lawsuit was filed yesterday in federal court in Spokane.

13 days of devastation

Millions of people are still under threat of severe weather this morning, following 13 straight days of devastating storms in the Midwest and Northeast. Since Monday, there have been 76 tornadoes reported in the US which have killed several people. The dangerous weather is expected to continue today for people from northeastern Texas through the Ohio Valley.

Wallace remembers teen killed in crash

Colton Holzheu's friends, family, teachers and coaches gathered for a vigil at Wallace High School last night, just four days after gathering to celebrate graduation. The 18-year-old was killed in a car crash on I-90 the day after he received his diploma. "Every morning is hard without him," said one of his former high school football teammates.

