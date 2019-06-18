News to know for your Tuesday morning

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Tuesday morning. Today will be sunny and 73 before we cool to the mid-60s tomorrow. Here's what you should know before your start your day:

Keep America Great?

The President officially launches his re-election bid tonight with a rally in Orlando. Over the course of the 2020 campaign, President Trump will look to defend his record against a Democratic Party which is desperate to kick him out of office. But the race will likely be full of familiar tactics. In a recent interview with ABC News, Pres. Trump said "I'm just telling you I'm going to do it the same way I did it the first time."

More troops headed to the Middle East

The U.S. is sending 1,000 more troops to the Middle East as tensions rise with Iran. The U.S. accuses the country of carrying out last week's attack on two oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. Iran, on the other hand, is threatening to exceed its uranium stockpile limit-- aka violate the 2015 nuclear deal-- unless European leaders provide relief from crippling sanctions. To that, the U.S. State Dept. says "We should not yield to nuclear extortion by the Iranian regime."

Hong Kong's leader is 'sincerely sorry,' but not going anywhere

The leader of Hong Kong has issued a rare public apology following massive, repeated protests of a new extradition bill with China. Millions have taken to the streets to demand the bill be withdrawn and Chief Executive Carrie Lam step down. Lam now says she wants to offer the city her 'most sincere apology,' saying "I have heard you loud and clear," but giving no hint that she plans to resign or completely withdrawn the bill.

