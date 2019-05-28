News to know for your Tuesday morning

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to your Tuesday! Hopefully you're starting off the short week well-rested. If you're a fan of warm weather, you're in luck. We're headed for several 80-degree days today through Sunday.

Here's the news you need to know before you get your Tuesday started:

More tornadoes

The devastating storms that have barreled across the Plains and the Midwest this week are still not done. Two suspected tornadoes slammed the Dayton, Ohio area last night, just 30 minutes apart. The latest storms tore apart homes and damaged schools in the metro area.

Measles at 25-year high

New numbers from the CDC show there have been 940 individual cases of measles confirmed in 26 states so far this year. That's an increase of 60 cases from the previous week, bringing the total to the greatest number of cases reported in the U.S. since 1994.

Japan knife attack

A 12-year-old girl and a 39-year-old man were killed, and 15 other children were injured, by a man on a stabbing spree in Japan. The attack happened in a park in a city near Tokyo. It's a rare act of public violence in a country deemed one of the safest in the world. It's believed the suspect, who was in his 40s or 50s, stabbed himself in the neck and died.

