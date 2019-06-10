News to know for your Monday morning

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Welcome to a new week. As many local kids prepare for their last week of school, the forecast is heating up! I even spy a 90 in this 7-day.

Here's what you should know before you take on your Monday:

Former MLB star 'out of danger,' recovering from gunshot

Beloved former Boston Red Sox star David Ortiz is recovering from surgery this morning. He was shot in the Dominican Republic yesterday. A spokesman for the Dominican National Police said Ortiz was shot by a motorcyclist who approached him directly. Ortiz is now stable and "out of danger" following the surgery. A second person who was with Ortiz, television host Jhoel Lopez, was also shot and is also expected to be okay. Multiple people are in custody in connection with the shooting.

An unwelcome heat wave

The same heat wave that will bring 90 degrees to the Inland Northwest will pose an added challenge for fire crews in California and Arizona. An excessive heat watch will be in effect from Tuesday to Thursday for portions of both states, where hundreds of crews are battling multiple wildfires right now.

In case you missed it

Less than two months after a crane collapsed onto a busy Seattle street and killed four people, another crane toppled onto a Dallas apartment complex yesterday. At least one person was killed.

Need a pick-me-up this Monday morning?

Meet 7-year-old Camdyn, the Post Falls boy who is selling lemonade so that he can afford a medical alert dog to help him walk through life with type one diabetes. Spoiler alert: the north Idaho community bough a lot of lemonade this weekend.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.