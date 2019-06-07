News to know for your Friday

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - You made it to Friday! You can expect more cool weather today and tomorrow, but then we'll warm up as we head into next week. A bit of good news for anyone with outdoor plans or graduation parties this weekend: Saturday now looks like it may stay dry!

Here's what you should know before you take on your Friday:

The Governor is coming to town

Washington Governor Jay Inslee will be in Spokane today. He plans to speak at WSU's medical school about the recently passed funding to support the College of Medicine. The funding will allow the program to admit more students and expand campus resources. The incoming class of 2019 is expected to be 80 students.

Grenades in Times Square

An unidentified man is in federal custody because New York's Joint Terrorism Task Force says he asked about buying grenades and discussed possibly detonating them in Times Square.

All evacuations lifted

This morning all evacuations for anyone living near the central Washington '243 Fire' have been lifted. The most urgent evacuation orders were lifted yesterday, but some were still under a fire warning. Now, crews say all homes are safe and they expect to have the fire completely out by tonight. If you have weekend travel plans across the state, the fire should not be a concern. Since starting Monday night, it burned more than 20,000 acres near Vantage.

Looking for weekend plans?

Whether its Neighbor Day at Felts Field, the Pride parade downtown, Train & The Goo Goo Dolls at Northern Quest, or the DeLorean Expo (an actual thing that's happening in Spokane) you should have no problem finding something to do this weekend!

