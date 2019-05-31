News stories to know for your Friday morning, May 31

Copyright 2018 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

SPOKANE, Wash. - Good morning and TGIF - it is May 31, here are some news stories to know for your Friday morning:

One man was reported dead in a shooting near Bigelow Gulch between Jenson and Weile on Thursday. The road is closed this morning while the major crimes unit investigates.

A suspect was taken into custody after leading police on a pursuit through Spokane Valley and east Spokane early Thursday morning. SCSO identified the driver as 26-time convicted felon Shane P. Wilson.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a child rape suspect, 29-year-old Everardo Bello Bagana. He is 5'9" tall and weighs 155 pounds.

The television show Z Nation is over, but its props and costumes live on - and they're all for sale. The show is holding a zombie yard sale to get rid of everything, and it's all at cheap prices. Learn when and where the sale is HERE.

The 92nd Scripps National Spelling Bee had an epic ending with not one, but eight co-champions.

