Newport woman spreads holiday cheer to homeless
NEWPORT, Wash. - A Newport woman's holiday tradition of donating jackets and blankets to the homeless is picking up steam. Last year, Stacey Slater and her kids loaded up their Sedan with jackets, blankets and shoes to pass out to Spokane's House of Charity.
This year, she reached out to a handful of businesses in Newport, Old Town and Priest River who packed her car full with donations.
"We just kind of open up the trunk and everybody chooses what they want and what they don't want we just take to the women's shelter," explained Slater.
Ace Hardware, ET Thrift and Things, New 2 You and Bargain Corner were several of the stores who donated.
