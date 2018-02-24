Newport marchers protest proposed smelter

Theresa Hiesener

NEWPORT, Wash. - The battle between big industry and rural Washington residents was on full display Saturday morning in Newport where about 100 activists marched to oppose a proposed silicon smelter.

Last September, Canadian-based HiTest Sand Inc. purchased 186 acres of land south of Newport along the Washington-Idaho border to build a multimillion dollar smelter. The project immediately prompted concern from homeowners, who organized a group known as Citizens Against Newport Silicon Smelter, or CANSS.

That group organized Saturday's march to make their opposition clear. Theresa Hiesener participated in the morning march and said many people are concerned about potential pollution to the area caused by the smelter. She thinks more people should learn about how a smelter could impact the community.

"It's more than jobs. This is a dangerous, dirty, horrible job. It's heavy industry and it does not belong in a place like this," Hiesener said.

In a past interview with KXLY, Pend Orielle County Commissioner Mike Manus said he wants to make sure the project meets all standards before it moves forward, adding that the smelter could be a great tool to spur growth in the community. He said HiTeset Sand Inc. plans to employ 150 people at the smelter if it's built.