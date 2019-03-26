New wine bar set to open in River Park Square

FreeImages.com/Roger Kirby A study in the Journal of Sexual Medicine found that women who drank one to two glasses had heightened sexual desire compared to ladies who didn't down any vino.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new wine bar is set to open in River Park Square this summer.

Whim Wine Bar will replace Red Fox Sports on the main level of the mall.

Owners Kori Henderson and Paul Blacketeer are no strangers to the business. Henderson spent the last three years working in a wine bar, while Blacketeer's expertise is in back-of-house operations.

Henderson said the new wine hangout will feature 30 by-the-glass wines from across the globe, as well as bottle sales for those that want to take their wine home. There will also be a food menu available featuring thin crust pizzas, chacuterie boards and an array of appetizers that are all locally sourced.

Whim Wine Bar is set to open in June and will be open daily starting at noon.

