New water system to be built at Hanford

Hanford DOE

RICHLAND, Wash. - Nearly 400 million gallons of water are used annually on the Hanford Site and a new $7.8 million system improvement project is expected to support the long-term cleanup.

“With about 9,000 workers, many near the center of the Site, where this project takes place, ensuring the dependability of the water system is key," said Jeff Frey, RL Assistant Manager for Mission Support.

The bulk of the work will be the installation of a new pipeline that will connect the separate water grids of the east and west areas in the center of the Site.

In addition to the pipeline installation, other upgrades will include the installation of a backup water supply line to a groundwater treatment facility.

“This is a large-scale and critical project for Hanford’s water needs, which will last for many years. We’re excited to see this project through to completion,” said Dan Parr, MSA project manager.

Once construction of the water line is complete, workers will revegetate disturbed areas with native grasses and shrubs to restore the environment closely to its original state, and they will install wild bee habitats to encourage pollination of revegetated areas.

The project is expected to be complete in spring 2019.