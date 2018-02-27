New train tracks planned for Hauser to the valley
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Increasing train traffic is prompting BNSF Railway to make plans to install a second track from Hauser, Idaho, to Spokane Valley.
The project calls for a 4.4-mile second track to be installed parallel to an existing BNSF mainline track, which carries freight from Seattle to the Midwest. The project is to be finished by 2035.
The Spokesman-Review says the project includes modifications of crossings, realignment of existing tracks, changes to existing railroad structures and construction of a new bridge over the Spokane River.
The goal is to ensure double track capacity across the Idaho Panhandle to Spokane Valley.
An estimated 58 trains use the BNSF rail line every day. It's expected by 2035, that number will increase to 114 trains daily.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Grassroots movement aims to expand medicaid in Idaho
- SNAP available for those who need heating help
- Second trial begins for former officer accused of rape
- Deputies seize over $18,000 of meth, arrest fleeing suspect
- Arbor Crest wins business award
- Boaters urged to get safety training before the season begins