New stop sign causing headaches for some South Hill drivers
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new stop sign is causing some headaches for drivers on Spokane's South Hill.
The City of Spokane installed the stop sign on Monday at the corner of 43rd Ave and S. Grand Boulevard.
City leaders said they have been looking at the intersection for several years and used a specific formula to determine what traffic revision to make.
Talked to a couple people who have this intersection as part of their daily commute.— Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) November 6, 2019
One man who uses High Drive each day says it's shaving off a few minutes each way from his drive, because he doesn't have to wait for Grand Blvd traffic to pass through. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/BhefBeGN7C
However, drivers told 4 News Now the stop sign is slowing down traffic instead of making it smoother.
The city said there is equal traffic volume coming from each road, which merits a three-way stop.
Previous Story
Spokane Police: Reckless driver attempts to climb into other vehicles, has medical episode
Next Story
Chewelah native Allen Stone releasing new album, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
- Spokane Police: Reckless driver attempts to climb into other vehicles, has medical episode
- Chewelah native Allen Stone releasing new album, set to perform on Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Richland police arrest man who allegedly tried to kidnap sleeping 11-year-old girl
- Holocaust survivor and step-sister of Anne Frank, Eva Schloss, to share story in Spokane
- Give yourself a few extra minutes to defrost your car this morning
- Another Washington firefighter dies of cancer, the leading cause of death in that field