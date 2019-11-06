New stop sign causing headaches for some South Hill drivers

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. A new stop sign at the corner of 43rd and Grand is causing headaches for some drivers.

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new stop sign is causing some headaches for drivers on Spokane's South Hill.

The City of Spokane installed the stop sign on Monday at the corner of 43rd Ave and S. Grand Boulevard.

City leaders said they have been looking at the intersection for several years and used a specific formula to determine what traffic revision to make.

Talked to a couple people who have this intersection as part of their daily commute.



One man who uses High Drive each day says it's shaving off a few minutes each way from his drive, because he doesn't have to wait for Grand Blvd traffic to pass through. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/BhefBeGN7C — Nikki Torres (@NikkiKXLY) November 6, 2019

However, drivers told 4 News Now the stop sign is slowing down traffic instead of making it smoother.

The city said there is equal traffic volume coming from each road, which merits a three-way stop.