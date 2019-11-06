News

New stop sign causing headaches for some South Hill drivers

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new stop sign is causing some headaches for drivers on Spokane's South Hill. 

The City of Spokane installed the stop sign on Monday at the corner of 43rd Ave and S. Grand Boulevard. 

City leaders said they have been looking at the intersection for several years and used a specific formula to determine what traffic revision to make. 

 

However, drivers told 4 News Now the stop sign is slowing down traffic instead of making it smoother. 

The city said there is equal traffic volume coming from each road, which merits a three-way stop. 

