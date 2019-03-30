New state website keeps public updated on injured MT trooper's recovery

MISSOULA, Mont. - The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) created a new resource for people who want to stay updated on a how a trooper is doing after he was shot in the line of duty.

A suspected criminal shot Trooper Wade Palmer near Evaro, Montana in mid-March. The law enforcement officer was searching for the suspect believed to be involved in a Missoula shooting.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office arrrested Jonathan Bertsh soon after.

Trooper Palmer is recovering from his injuries in Salt Lake City, Utah. The MHP created a website for people to follow updates, see past posts, and learn about upcoming fundraisers and ways to support the trooper and his family.

The Montana man has a wife and two young children. In 2015, he was awarded the MHP's highest honor, the Medal of Valor, for his heroic lifesaving efforts at the scene of a crash that involved a mother and her young kids.

Catch up on the day's news and look ahead to tomorrow by signing up for the Daily Local email newsletter from KXLY4. Headlines, events, and staff picks every weeknight at 8 p.m. Sign up HERE to get your news on the D.L.