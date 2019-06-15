News

New Starbucks opens in downtown Spokane

Posted: Jun 14, 2019 05:45 PM PDT

SPOKANE, Wash. - There's one more place in downtown Spokane to grab your morning latte. 

On Friday, the doors officially opened at the new Starbucks location at Third and Walnut. The location was formally Global Credit Union's drive-thru. 

