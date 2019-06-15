New Starbucks opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - There's one more place in downtown Spokane to grab your morning latte.
On Friday, the doors officially opened at the new Starbucks location at Third and Walnut. The location was formally Global Credit Union's drive-thru.
