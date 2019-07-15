New service brings local produce directly to Spokane doorsteps

Sean Gallup/Getty Images Fresh fruits and vegetables lie on display at a Spanish producer's stand at the Fruit Logistica agricultural trade fair on Feb. 8, 2017, in Berlin, Germany.

SPOKANE, Wash. - When Share.Farm launched in 2015, the goal was to connect local people to local farms; to show people where their food was coming from and who was growing it.

“Think Yelp, but for local farms,” said co-founder Vincent Peak.

Share.Farm allowed consumers to easily find vendors in their area through a map on their app. Now, the company is taking an even bigger stride to encourage you to buy local – by bringing farm fresh produce right to your door.

On Saturday, Share.Farm launched their new home delivery service. People throughout Spokane and Spokane Valley can go on the Share.Farm website, select items and have them dropped on their doorstep the next day.

Co-founder Vincent Peak said the goal has always been to encourage buying local, but the company knew they had to make the process more convenient.

“These are the people who read nutrition labels, but they may be time-starved, they’re multi-family households,” said co-founder Vincent Peak. “They want to buy more local food.”

Share.Farm offers a variety of items from delivery; like lentils from the Pacific Northwest Farmers Coop or Kombucha made in Bellingham.

For now, the delivery service is only available in certain eastern Washington zip codes, but Share.Farm has its sights set high. The company hopes to expand to the Boise area by the beginning of winter and plans to extend its service to Anchorage, Portland, Seattle and Los Angeles in the future.