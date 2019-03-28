New ramp meter to open at I-90, US 195 interchange

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane is about to get something new on its freeways.

The city’s first ramp meter will go live on Tuesday, April 9.

For those that don't know, a ramp meter, ramp signal, or metering light is a device, usually a basic traffic light or a two-section signal light (red and green only, no yellow) together with a signal controller, that regulates the flow of traffic entering freeways according to current traffic conditions. Ramp meters are used at freeway on-ramps to manage the rate of vehicles entering the freeway.

According to a tweet from the City of Spokane, "The meter is designed to alleviate backups and collisions on US 195 at the on-ramp of eastbound I-90."

This particular junction has had problems for a while. Although there is a red yield sign just before merging onto I-90, many people don’t pay attention to it and even when others do, large traffic back-ups can occur.

Hopefully, this new meter will remedy those issues.

