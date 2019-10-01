New opportunities for local artists through Spokane County libraries

Spokane County Library District

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Library District has assembled an online repository of local artists, all to celebrate the creative talent within the community.

Spokane Creators allows people to discover artists, musicians, writers, performers and other creators around eastern Washington. Aspiring artists and creators are encouraged to sign up online and share their talents, adding their works to a curated catalog on the website.

The website also shares information on musical performances and creative workshops.

One such workshop is ‘Photographing 3D Artwork,' hosted at The Studio in Spokane Valley. Professional photographer Dean Davis will teach how to use cameras and equipment, taking high-resolution photos for grant and art show submissions. It will focus on three-dimensional pieces like sculptures, pottery, textiles and more. Registration is required, and the workshop will be held Thursday, October 10 from 3-6 p.m.

Another event is ‘How to Apply for an Artist Grant,' a seminar at the North Spokane Library meeting room. Artist Trust Program Manager Lydia Boss will provide a rundown of applying for artist grants – finding funding opportunities, how grants are made and how to make applications stand out. The conference is open to artists of all disciplines, and takes place Thursday, October 17 from 6-7:30 p.m.

Countless events, conferences, workshops and more are scheduled throughout the year, and can be found at Spokane Creators.

For more information, you can check out the Spokane Creators website here.