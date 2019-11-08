New lifts ready for Schweitzer's opening day

Schweitzer Mountain Resort

SANDPOINT, Idaho - Schweitzer Mountain is gearing up for opening day and two new lifts are ready are skiers and snowboarders.

The Cedar Park Express and Colburn Triple, which replaced Snow Ghost, have been tested and are ready for winter. In total, there are now four new runs as a result of the installation.

Marketing Manager Dig Chrismer told 4 News Now earlier this year that the lift renovations are the first phase of a master plan of improvements planned for the resort. The plan includes more lifts and a dedicated beginner area, which the resort expects to see happen over the course of the next five to 15 years.

Schweitzer also announced the groundbreaking of a new ski-in, ski-out hotel. The project began in July and is projected to be completed by Fall 2020.

The resort will open for the 2019-2020 season on November 29. Season passes and lesson packages are already on sale.

