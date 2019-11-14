New Idaho State Veterans Home to be built in Post Falls

Idaho Department of Veterans Services

POST FALLS, Idaho - A fourth Idaho State Veterans Home will be built in Post Falls, thanks to a land donation from the Jacklin Land Company last May.

The facility will be located on a 7.3-acre stretch of land near BioPol Laboratory and Buck Knives, and preliminary estimates put the cost at $49 million, with $31 million of that covered by the federal government.

Groundbreaking is weather-dependent, but the Idaho Division of Veterans Services (IDVS) hopes to get the construction started by June 2020.

The veterans home will be around 85,000 square feet, and will contain 64 beds, 16 private rooms and four household wings. There will also be a dedicated dining room, kitchen, den, lounge, living room and outdoor patio.

According to a release from IDVS, the point of this design "was to create a home like feeling that is comfortable, inviting, and encourages well-being."