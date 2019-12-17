New Historic Flight Museum opens today at Felts Field

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission. Pilot who collects antique planes to open flight museum at Felts Field Pilot who collects antique planes to open flight museum at Felts Field

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new flight museum opens Tuesday at Felts Field in Spokane. And for the next few weeks, you can go for free!

The Historic Flight Museum features two fully restored DC-3s and other historic aircraft from the 1920s to the 1950s.

The museum, brought to Felts Field by the Historic Flight Foundation and founder John Sessions, will now be open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. It's located at 5829 E. Rutter Ave. Spokane, WA.

Admission is free from opening day until the end of 2019. A speaker series begins in January. Find more information here.