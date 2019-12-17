New Historic Flight Museum opens today at Felts Field
SPOKANE, Wash. - A new flight museum opens Tuesday at Felts Field in Spokane. And for the next few weeks, you can go for free!
The Historic Flight Museum features two fully restored DC-3s and other historic aircraft from the 1920s to the 1950s.
The museum, brought to Felts Field by the Historic Flight Foundation and founder John Sessions, will now be open Tuesday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. It's located at 5829 E. Rutter Ave. Spokane, WA.
Admission is free from opening day until the end of 2019. A speaker series begins in January. Find more information here.
LOCAL AND REGIONAL NEWS
