New driver's licensing office hours for Kootenai County

Due to the recent issues plaguing driver’s licensing offices statewide, the Kootenai County sheriff’s office has expanded the driver’s licensing office hours of operation to better help citizens.

Both the Coeur d’Alene and Post Falls offices will now be open Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. starting Monday, September 17, 2018.

In addition to the expanded hours, there will be one line dedicated to “Renewals only” to help speed the process. This line is for people who already have a valid Idaho driver’s license that needs to be renewed. Individuals licensed in another state, who are wanting to obtain an Idaho driver’s license, will be processed in the normal manner.

Officials want you to know that transaction times continue to take approximately 35-40 minutes to process, where before they could be completed in about 10 minutes. This slowdown is a continuation of the statewide problems associated with the required use of ITD’s system software.

The state is also encouraging people to use the new QLess scheduling program either on the kiosk located in the driver’s license offices, or by using a free app on their smart phone. This will allow customers the ability to schedule appointments or to arrive in person and sign up for a place in line.

