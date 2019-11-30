New business owner prepares for first Small Business Saturday

Garland Resale Owner Ashley Brownlee prepares for first Small Business Saturday

SPOKANE, Wash - There's a good chance you spent your day snagging those Black Friday deals for your holiday gifts.

But, make sure you save some of that money.

Small Business Saturday offers a chance to impact your community with every dollar you spend.

In fact, 67 cents of every $1 spent will go back into the community.

Ashley Brownlee is new to the small business world.

Her one woman show has been going on for just five months now at Garland Resale in downtown Spokane.

She doesn't have any employees to help her out, but American Express is helping with a little care package.

"They sent me this huge kit, and the first ten customers are going to get grab bags," Brownlee said.

It's been a rollercoaster for her as she gets all the women's clothing, shoes and special products ready.

"It's a lot of work honestly, but it's just cool that there is a little holiday kick off for small businesses like us," Brownlee said.