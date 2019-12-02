New bus stop opens near Spokane Falls Community College Monday

SPOKANE, Wash. - A new bus stop near Spokane Falls Community College opens Monday.

Riders can find it on the west end of campus. The Spokane Transit Authority said the new stop will greatly improve safety for riders who use routes 20 and 33 because they won't have to cross Fort Wright Drive to get on the bus anymore.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

The new stop will replace the old stops you see here in red at Mitchell Drive. Services at the new location start early Monday morning.