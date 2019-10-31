Triple Play Family Fun Park makes big upgrades and adds new attraction

HAYDEN, Idaho - If you visit Triple Play Family Fun Park, be prepared for things to look a little different.

The park recently underwent a major renovation to update their bowling alley and add a brand new attraction.

The old lanes of the bowling alley were removed and replaced. Now, giant television screens and lights hang over the new lanes; but that isn't all.

In an effort to make it easier for adults, teens and families to socialize during a game of bowling, new seating and tables were installed. One of the coolest features of the tables is outlets for phone charging and an area to store your shoes as you rock your bowling kicks.

New consoles with ways enhance your bowling experience, making the traditional game a little different (one gives you the chance to add your photo to the scoreboard and accessorize it each time you strike the pins!). There's even an option to add bumpers with the click of a button, so you don't have to wait for an attendant to assist.

Another thing you might notice is that the bowling alley is smaller!

Triple Play wanted to make room for a new attraction: XD Dark Ride. The attraction is behind dark curtains where "riders" sit stationary inside a theater for a game that is interactive, in 3D and multi-sensory.

Be prepared to have your seat move and shake, wind blow on your face and characters appear like they are jumping out at you. There are six different options for games, some geared toward younger crowds, others for teens and adults.