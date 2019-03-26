New artwork installed on University District Gateway Bridge

Spokane Arts " Rooted " is a new public art piece installed on the University District Gateway Bridge.

SPOKANE, Wash. - New artwork is on display along the north and south ends of the University District Gateway Bridge.

"Rooted and Soaring" are two, polished steel structures that were installed on the bridge last week. They will be dedicated in a ceremony planned for May 7.

The sculptures were designed by Spokane artists Shani Marchant and Lea Anne Lake during the design phase of the bridge. Marchant is a local painter and artist known for watercolors and oil paintings. Lake, who was killed in the 2015 windstorm, created numerous public art works across the country.

Spokane Arts worked with the City of Spokane to select the art in 2014. Karen Mobley, who helped administer the art selection, said the sculptures are "abstract work based on two concepts which are the titles of the pieces. Rooted is about weight. Soaring is about movement. The character of the piece is about the materials; the shine of the steel and reflective qualities which allow the viewer to see themselves and the surroundings. The two shapes echo one another."

Spokane Arts maintains and administers public art in the city of Spokane. This spring, community members will see 25 new art wraps designed by local artists on utility and electrical boxes. Spokane Arts is also installing three new murals before the end of the year.

