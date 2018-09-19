New agreement for Hanford cleanup

OLYMPIA, Wash. - Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson today announced that the U.S. Department of Energy will conduct testing and, if successful, begin implementing a new system to treat or capture hazardous tank vapors at the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.

According to an agreement submitted Wednesday, the testing and implementation of a new system needs to take place within the next three years.

For the first time, Energy has agreed to:

--Phased testing of new technology to capture and destroy tank vapors, and, if successful, implementation

--Install a vapor monitoring, detection, and alarm system in the areas where vapor exposures are most likely to occur

--Maintain current safety measures implemented after Ferguson’s lawsuit, including supplied air and respirators, in place to keep workers safe during testing

--Improve sharing of information regarding vapor events, worker protections, worker health monitoring, and medical surveillance

--Pay Washington state and Hanford Challenge $925,000 to reimburse for costs and fees

The agreement places Ferguson’s lawsuit on hold while the testing takes place. However, Ferguson may resume the lawsuit if the Department of Energy fail to meet the terms of the agreement.

This marks the first time in the history of the Hanford Nuclear Reservation that Energy will destroy or capture tank vapors at their source, thereby eliminating the hazard to workers.

“This is a major victory for the brave men and women working to clean up the Hanford Nuclear Reservation,” Ferguson said. “This is an historic outcome, but let’s be honest ¾ it should not have required a lawsuit to get the federal government to do the right thing.”

In 2015, Attorney General Ferguson filed a lawsuit against the Department of Energy after 20 years of workers getting sick from vapor exposures despite multiple studies and reports, but little action from the federal government.

“Enough is enough,” Ferguson said at the time he filed the lawsuit. “The health risks are real, and the state is taking action today to ensure the federal government protects these workers now and in the future.”

Energy previously attempted to have the lawsuit dismissed by alleging that not enough workers were getting sick for the state to file a lawsuit. The court rejected that attempt in November 2016.

After more than two years, the case has resulted in an agreement between the parties. In exchange for the Attorney General’s Office agreeing to suspend its case, the federal government has entered into a legally binding agreement to complete multiple rounds of testing on a system that will destroy or capture tank vapors before they can harm workers. If testing is successful, Energy must implement the successful technology. Energy has roughly three years to complete this process.

“Under this Agreement, the cycle of exposure and illness due to unprotected chemical vapor exposures is finally being addressed and, hopefully, resolved. The parties have agreed to an enforceable settlement that requires specific actions to solve the vapor exposure issue at Hanford throughout the rest of the cleanup,” said Hanford Challenge Executive Director Tom Carpenter.

“This represents Local 598’s values and commitment to its members and all working families that ensure the success of our National mission,” said Plumbers and Steamfitters Local Union 598 Business Manager Randall J. Walli. “While the future of Hanford will continue to demand our full diligence, with all its complexities and challenges, this settlement represents a positive step in the right direction. Ensuring adequate protection for the workforce and a commitment to the development and implementation of new technologies that will ultimately lead to a safe and more productive future. UA Local 598 will continue to stand with all the men and women of Hanford, our Nuclear Veterans and their families.”

Hanford Challenge and UA Local 598 filed a similar lawsuit, which was later consolidated with Ferguson’s. That case is also paused by today’s agreement.

At least 19 reports have been issued on tank vapors and exposures since the 1980s. A 2014 study commissioned by Energy warned that not enough was being done to protect workers from harm.

Some 1,500 different volatile chemical gases — many of which are highly toxic and known carcinogens — have been found in Hanford’s tanks. Exposure to these chemicals causes numerous harmful health impacts including lung disease, central nervous system suppression, nerve damage and cancers of the liver, lung, blood and other organs.

