Neighbors clear the way for others to get to work post-snowstorm

SPOKANE, Wash. - What a crazy scene it was to wake up to on the South Hill.

South Hill resident Austin May said he could not wait to get outside to see the snow. He even grabbed a head lamp to make sure what he was seeing was real.

"Never seen anything like it so it's extremely exciting," he added.

That was until the sun started to come up.

He added, "I am not sure I'm going to get to work with all these tree limbs down." He wasn't alone in his thinking.

Bill Rood lives down the road from May and said, "I woke up to a big surprise....and I've got a meeting I've got to go to!" While Austin found a way to get to a main road, Bill wasn't as fortunate; huge branches trapped him on to his part of the street.

"We've been here for 44 years and this is the first time I've ever seen it like this," he remarked.

He had cleared off his car, but moving huge tree branches? That's out of his wheelhouse. Luckily, he didn't have to worry.

Rood explained, "we've got some good neighbors who really try to help as best they can, especially us old geezers!"

As the sun rose, so did those neighbors.

"We are going to cut it with a chainsaw if we need to," said Kyle Murphy, one of Rood's neighbors as he worked to move a branch.

When they started you couldn't see the street. Twenty minutes later – it was completely cleared! Bill said he always tries to offer them compensation, but they won't take it.

"They are just doing it out of the goodness of their hearts," said Bill.