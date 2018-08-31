Need Labor Day weekend plans? Check out Pig Out in the Park!

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you are still looking to fill your Labor Day weekend calendar, make sure you save some room for Pig Out in the Park in Riverfront Park! The annual festival has it all-- from an oyster bar to huckleberry elephant ears. Free concerts and several beer gardens. There is even face painting for the kids!

Admission is free and no food at any booth costs over $11. If you want to try a little bit of everything, visit between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. or 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. for $4 bites, getting you a small version of menu favorites.

