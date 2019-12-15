Need a photo with Santa? There will be plenty to choose from at this year's SantaCon

Unsplash

SPOKANE, Wash. - If you haven’t already gotten a photo with Santa, there will be plenty to choose from at the Garland Pub and Grill on Saturday.

This year’s SantaCon kicks off at 6 p.m., bringing in plenty of what its website describes as “a bunch of people having fun dressed as Santa.”

The convention is free, all they require is you come appropriately dressed (like Santa).

Everyone ages 21 and up is invited to attend.