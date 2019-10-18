Natural Grocers moving into old South Hill Hastings building

Mark Wilson/Getty Images

SPOKANE, Wash - The old Hastings location at 29th Avenue and Southeast Boulevard is being converted into a Natural Grocers store.

The change is clear through permits filed with the City of Spokane. Natural Grocers also has several job openings for the store listed on its website.

The permits were filed starting in August. They include a permit for an interior remodel of the store.

Hastings closed several years ago; the building has sat vacant with the exception of seasonal Spirit Halloween stores.

Natural Grocers began in Colorado and now has 140 stores in 19 states. That includes a store at 4603 N. Division in Spokane and another at 222 W Neider Avenue in Coeur d'Alene.

4 News Now reached out to Natural Grocers to see if a date has been set to open. We'll update this story as new information becomes available.