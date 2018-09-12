National women's conference coming to Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane will soon play host to women business owners from all around the country. The 2018 National Women's Business Conference will be held September 23-25 at the Davenport Grand.

This year’s theme is “Work Well, Live Well.” The thought behind the theme for the NAWBO (National Association of Women Business Owners) event is that as women entrepreneurs, lives are a journey, never a destination. Working women run successful businesses and households, give back to their communities, advocate for causes and nurture other life passions. These women are constantly inventing, reinventing, stretching and balancing—and growing every step of the way.

The conference boasts a number of events and sessions, including a keynote address by award winning author of books like Eat, Pray, Love, Elizabeth Gilbert.

Spokane NAWBO member Tanya Smith says "National events like this don't come to Spokane often and we are so lucky to have it here this year."