National Take a Hike Day: 5 of the best Inland Northwest hikes

Overlooking Scotchman Peak in Bonner County.

Grab your boots, pack up your trail mix and hit the trails - Sunday is National Take a Hike Day.

The Inland Northwest is full of scenic hikes and there is something for every level of hiker.

Here's a list of some of our favorites:

Tubbs Hill - Coeur d'Alene

Tubbs Hill is a great hike for the whole family. The 2-mile loop is close to downtown and has easy terrain. The hike takes you along the shoreline of Lake Coeur d'Alene and through 120-acres of evergreens, ponderosa pines and Douglas firs. Make sure to look up -- November is the perfect time to spot bald eagles, as they are migrating to the area.

Rocks of Sharon - Spokane

There are several hikes around the Dishman Hills Natural Area, but Rocks of Sharon is one of our favorites. The 6.5-mile loop is a moderate hike with over 1,800 feet of elevation gain. The loop is dog-friendly and great for bird watching.

Palouse Falls State Park - LaCrosse

Palouse Falls State Park is hailed as one of the most scenic spots in Washington state. The iconic waterfall is not to be missed. This hike is about 1-mile roundtrip and has just about 800 feet of elevation gain. Though it may be on the easier side, hikers are encouraged to be extra cautious when hiking to view the falls. Don't go off the trail. If you do, you assume all risk.

Scotchman Peak - Bonner County

Scotchman Peak Trail #65 will take you to the highest point in Bonner County. The elevation gain is about 3,700 feet over 4 miles (one way!), but the views are worth it. Once you get to the top, you'll find a panoramic view of Lake Pend Oreille. You'll likely have some visitors, too. Mountain goats are often spotted by hikers.

Quartz Mountain Lookout Trail - Mt. Spokane State Park

Head to Mt. Spokane State Park to hike to the old Quartz Mountain fire lookout. This 4.5-mile trail ends in a panoramic view of Spokane. In the late summer months, huckleberries can be found growing all across the park. At this time of year, expect some snow and ice.

The Quartz Mountain Fire Lookout at Mt. Spokane State Park.