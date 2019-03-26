NASA astronaut from Spokane will no longer participate in spacewalk

NASA via Wikimedia Commons

NASA astronaut and Spokane native, Anne McClain will no longer be participating in the spacewalk that is scheduled for this Friday.

Nick Hague and fellow astronaut Christina Koch are preparing to conduct the second spacewalk during which they will continue work started on the first spacewalk to install powerful lithium-ion batteries for one pair of the station’s solar arrays.

Koch had been scheduled to conduct this spacewalk with astronaut McClain, in what would have been the first all-female spacewalk. However, after consulting with McClain and Hague following the first spacewalk, mission managers decided to adjust the assignments, due in part to spacesuit availability on the station.

According to a NASA press release, McClain learned during her first spacewalk that a medium-size hard upper torso – essentially the shirt of the spacesuit – fits her best. Because only one medium-size torso can be made ready by Friday, Koch will wear it.

McClain now is tentatively scheduled to perform her next spacewalk – the third in this series – on Monday, April 8 with Canadian Space Agency astronaut David Saint-Jacques.

Assignments for this spacewalk will be finalized following completion of the second spacewalk.

