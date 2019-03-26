Naples Elementary School evacuated due to gas odor
NAPLES, Idaho - Students at Naples Elementary School are safe following a school evacuation Tuesday morning.
The school was evacuated for a gas odor, according to the school's Facebook pages. Students are being taken to the South Boundary Fire Station.
School is still in session and parents are asked to drop their students at the fire station while they continue to investigate.
