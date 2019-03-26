Naples Elementary School evacuated due to gas odor

Copyright 2019 KXLY.com. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without prior permission.

NAPLES, Idaho - Students at Naples Elementary School are safe following a school evacuation Tuesday morning.

The school was evacuated for a gas odor, according to the school's Facebook pages. Students are being taken to the South Boundary Fire Station.

School is still in session and parents are asked to drop their students at the fire station while they continue to investigate.

