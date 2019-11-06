'It's about people who want change': Nadine Woodward to be Spokane's next mayor

SPOKANE, Wash. - Voters in the city of Spokane elected Nadine Woodward as their new mayor on Tuesday.

In the first round of counted votes, Woodward led with 52 percent of the vote. She had 20,263 votes to her opponent Ben Stuckart's 18,432.

#BREAKING: Nadine Woodward has earned 52 percent of the initial counted vote in Spokane’s race for mayor while her opponent Ben Stuckart has taken 47 percent.



Woodward expected to speak here soon but you can see the initial excitement from her supporters here. pic.twitter.com/vZjhmrSvIY — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) November 6, 2019

"I mean, that's what this election's about and it's about people who want change," said Woodward. "You know people want to know their voices are being listened to and they want to know they have a seat at the table when it comes to coming up with answers to some of our challenges. They want to be heard."

Woodward said she will be talking to Stuckart this week.

Stuckart, who currently serves as Spokane's City Council, conceded just minutes after the first wave of results came in. He will be out of the job come the start of the year.

The news of Stuckart's loss came as a shock to supporters who joined him Tuesday night at the Lucky You Lounge. During his speech, Stuckart thanked his family and his supporters. He did not give any indication about what is next for him once his terms ends on the city council.

An empty stage now and the bar is clearing out following @votebenstuckart concession speech. He spoke passionately about the future of Spokane and the importance of treating one another with humanity. He applauded the work done by @cc_easternwa. pic.twitter.com/JXEvtwbovZ — Ariana Lake (@arianaKXLY) November 6, 2019

A second round of votes will be counted and released on Wednesday. Despite Tuesday night's results, the race will not be official until November 26.

Woodward's inauguration and swearing-in ceremony is set for December 30.

RELATED: 2019 election results

RELATED: Spokane City Council President race too close to call