N. Idaho woman wanted for making fraudulent purchases on clients' credit cards, deputies say

Sarah Lewis is wanted by the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho - A Kootenai County woman is wanted by authorities for allegedly stealing credit cards and making fraudulent purchases.

The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office said 32-year-old Sarah E. M. Lewis was stealing credit cards from clients at the medical office where she worked.

Lewis was arrested on October 2 for aggravated assault with a firearm and possession of a stolen vehicle. Deputies said she bonded out of jail on those charges.

On Friday, the Sheriff's Office obtained a $75,000 warrant for Lewis' arrest for two counts of criminal possession of a financial transaction card.

Deputies said her last known city of residency was Hayden, but it appears she has moved to an unknown location.

Lewis has a length criminal history out of California dating back to 2005. Her charges include grand theft, burglary, embezzlement, passing fictitious checks, forgery, false personation and fraud.

Deputies said Lewis has also used numerous names, including Neuman, Newman, Kinney, Cariglio and Garcia. She was once featured on the Dr. Phil show at the request of her family because of her thefts and lies.

Anyone with information about Lewis' location is asked to contact the Sheriff's Office.