N. Idaho search and rescue crews issue notice about possible missing hiker
KOOTENAI CO. Idaho - Search and rescue crews in North Idaho are searching for a possibly overdue hiker.
Skyler D. Schnaidt, 25, last contacted his mother on September 5. He was supposed to be walking across America, but staying off main highways and interstates.
According to his mother, Schnaidt was supposed to call or text by the end of October when he exited roadways that followed the Coeur d'Alene River.
Schnaidt is 6'06", has a slim build, green.blue eyes and light brown hair.
