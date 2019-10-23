N. Idaho kidnapping suspect booked into Spokane Co. jail

Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office Bradley D. Walters

SPOKANE, Wash. - A N. Idaho man accused of kidnapping has been booked into the Spokane County Jail.

A nationwide extraditable warrant was issued for Bradly Walters' arrest on Monday by the Benewah County Sheriff's Office. He was booked into jail in Spokane Tuesday just after 2:30 p.m.

Bradly was wanted on a charge of kidnapping with the intent to commit a sexual act. He is now also charged with obstruction of a police officer.

The warrant for Bradly's arrest was issued after he was linked to a missing girl's case. Fifteen-year-old Lacey Jeffries of Harrison had gone missing from St. Maries on October 17. She told her mother she was going to meet up with her friend Brad, later identified as Walters.

Authorities said the pair got a ride to Worley, then took a CityLink bus to Coeur d'Alene, where they got in a taxi and drove to Spokane.

Jeffries was found in Spokane early Tuesday morning, but was not with Walters.

SPD Sergeant Terry Preuninger said Walters was arrested at Cup of Cool Water downtown after a citizen recognized him from media reports and reported it to police. Preuninger said Walters attempted to run away, which resulted in the new obstruction charge.

